With Christmas just mere days away, I invite us to count our blessings — no matter how bad things appear — and celebrate Jesus’ birthday by stepping out of our cozy comfort zones and embracing our fellow human who may need a little extra Christmas cheer.
John 8:12 When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
Jesus meant for us to utilize our “light of life” and shed it on folks who may need a kind word, a hot meal and/or company.
Matthew 5:14-16 “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
If we think about it, every day holds the possibility of showing someone who God is through us.
Several years back, Publix put out a commercial that tugged at the old heartstrings:
A little boy creeps onto his neighbor’s porch, drops something and dashes away. Back home, he shyly keeps watch for her out the window. Soon, the doorbell rings and his mother asks the elderly neighbor if everything is okay. The neighbor hands the mother a homemade Christmas card that doubles as an invitation to dinner.
Cue the tears. That punched me in the “feels” Every. Single. Time.
That introverted boy stepped out of his comfort zone by showing this woman hiszlight in her lonely world. There are so many ways we can show love and light up this world. One person at a time. We could volunteer in a soup kitchen, or bring the spirt of Christmas to our own neighbor, or pay for a stranger’s coffee at Starbucks.
There’s no shortage of blessings.
THIS WEEK’S PRACTICE
Reflect on how you can bless someone and then go out and be that light.
What better way to celebrate Jesus than by blessing God’s children.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests.