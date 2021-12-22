Since 1996, the Kiwanis Club of Clermont, each holiday season Light Up Center Lake takes place. A sponsored event, it provides a touch of holiday spirit to the community, as well as serves as an event that helps support children and community projects throughout the year.
Community businesses and individuals sponsor the displays at an annual cost of 200 per sponsorship. Those funds are utilized throughout the year to support community and educational projects.
The program was started by club member Tom Thomas, who designed and created most of the displays that adorn the Center Lake shoreline still today. The displays are lit in conjunction with the City of Clermont’s annual Light Up Clermont event and will remain on display through Jan. 3, 2022.
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF CLERMONT
The Kiwanis Club of Clermont meets weekly on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. at Green Valley Country Club, 14601 Green Valley Blvd., Clermont; and on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., at the IHop Restaurant, 2589 U.S. 27 South, Clermont.