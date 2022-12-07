The streets were packed this past Friday, Dec. 2, as people came to celebrate the official lighting of the Clermont Christmas tree and to enjoy downtown Clermont with decorations, lights and sounds coming from two stages with dignitaries, live music, carolers, entertainers, food trucks, bounce houses, train rides, fake snow, a DJ and so much more.
The Martin Lane singers entertained with plenty of Christmas songs, oldies, pop tunes and requests from the audience. From Jingle Bell Rock, Here Comes Santa Claus and Tidings of Joy to Blue Christmas, they kept thousands of fans excited, while singing along. As a special feature, children were invited to come up to the stage to sing and dance for everyone.
They weren’t the only vocalists that night. The Caroling Company roamed the downtown streets in old fashioned garb, singing Christmas tunes. To set the mood, most everyone was wearing their Christmas hats, shirts, sweaters, skirts and costumes while enjoying the beautiful weather.
Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were present.
Light Up Clermont was hosted by Clermont Mayor Tim Murry as the Master of Ceremony. He was joined by City Manager Brian Bulthuis and City Councilors Jim Purvis, Michelle Pines, Ebo Entsuah and Michael Gonzales. He also had help from young Chase Gonzales, who flipped the switch to light up the Christmas tree, to the cheers and applause of revelers.
They were not the only dignitaries present. Also on hand were Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and Fire Chief David Ezell, accompanied by contingencies from each department.
“It is really beautiful and wonderful to see so many people turn out for Light Up Clermont this year,” said Pines. “We love seeing all of the happy families with their children so excited to celebrate Christmas in Clermont.”
“I am so extremely proud of Clermont, our people, families, businesses and city government. This year’s Clermont Light Up Christmas event had a record-breaking crowd. I love Clermont,” said Murry.
Deputy City Manager Scott Davidoff estimated over 10,000 people came to celebrate together this year.
Among those were Liz Stallone and Nancy Sexton, who recently moved here from Chicago this year, were duly impressed.
“Wow, what a beautiful night,” said Stallone. “We are extremely impressed with Clermont and how great and friendly this city is, with so many wonderful events.”
“We came for the first time to take advantage of Light Up Clermont. The people, music, entertainment and even the food truck hot dogs are great,” said Sexton.