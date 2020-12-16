Kiwanis Club of Clermont extends a big thank you to all of the sponsors who made the annual Light Up Clermont project a huge success this year. Sponsors include area businesses and residents.
“A thank you also to the City of Clermont for making this partnership an annual reality since 1997,” the club said in a statement.
A wonderland of holiday lights and displays can be seen every evening by visiting the Center Lake area, located between 8th St. and West Ave. at SR50.
Funds raised remain in the South Lake County area communities to assist with school and community projects.