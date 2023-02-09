Clermont Elementary School will be closing in June and will be converted to the Lincoln Park Education Center, a name that School Board members approved last week in homage to “The Lincoln Park School,” which educated African American children in Clermont before racial integration.
Led by Superintendent Diane Kornegay and School Board Chairman Marc Dodd, plans for the center were developed from the vision of the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance in partnership with Lake Technical College and Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC).
It will provide a student-centered, rigorous program in a blended learning environment, mixing the flexibility of an online curriculum with the structure and guidance of a traditional classroom experience.
Projected to open in August 2024, the center will offer a flexible-day high school program along with dual-enrollment career programs and opportunities for students to earn college credit by taking Lake Tech and LSSC courses on-site. It is also expected to offer community education programs that teach specific workforce skills and provide opportunities for certifications to help address the job demands of the community.
“We know that for some students, a traditional high school schedule is not the best option,” Kornegay said. “A flexible schedule will give them the opportunity to work and help their families while still working toward their personal goals.”
The flexible-day high school program will offer face-to-face instruction, one-on-one and small-group interventions, and an 18-credit diploma program. Elective courses, workforce training through dual enrollment, mentoring and other support services would be included.
Students would attend classes Mondays through Thursdays from August through June, with Fridays reserved for parent or student meetings with teachers. Students could choose to attend during the early session, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or during the late session, 2-7 p.m.
Potential offerings from Lake Tech include courses in computer literacy, adult education programming, introduction to culinary or construction along with apprenticeship programs.
Early plans from LSSC include college and career counseling for high school students and adults. Officials there are exploring the possibility of offering students the opportunity to earn a two-year associate’s degree in construction management at the center.
Students would learn about building science, project management and the professional practices needed for a career in residential or commercial construction.
