The Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance’s community survey will close March 31. The survey gauges the public’s interest in a new community education center for residents to connect and develop skills and knowledge through education, job readiness, vocational training, arts and recreation.
The two-minute, 10 question survey can be found on the Alliance’s website at www.LPSLA.org or directly at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ClermontCC.
“We value feedback from the community and urge all South Lake residents to participate in the survey,” said Sharon Keys, president of the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance.
The Alliance was established as a 501(c)(3) in July 2020 to formalize the efforts started by community members who formed the Lincoln Park Impact Committee. The Alliance goal is to discuss community needs, establish plans to execute programs and projects around said needs, and work in collaboration for those plans to come to fruition in South Lake County. Learn more at www.LPSLA.org.