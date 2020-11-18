The Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance recently launched a quick survey to gauge public interest in a multi-generational community center for residents to connect and develop skills and knowledge through education, job readiness, vocational training, arts and recreation.
The survey will be open through Dec. 1.
The two-minute, 10-question survey can be found on the Alliance’s website at www.LPSLA.org or directly at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ClermontCC.
The team designed the survey to gauge South Lake County residents’ interest in a new community center in place of Clermont Elementary School on Bloxam Avenue, just east of downtown Clermont, which will close in 2023. The community center would be a way to preserve this historical building.
“We value feedback from the community and urge all South Lake residents to participate in the survey,” said Sharon Keys, president, Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance.
The group’s goal is to provide programs and partnerships that will stimulate community economic development opportunities by eliminating education and opportunity gaps. The alliance, a 501(c)(3), is seeking advocates, committee members, board members and donors.
Get involved at www.LPSLA.org.