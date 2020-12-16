The Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance recently was asked to extend the deadline for its quick survey to gauge public interest in a multi-generational community center for residents to connect and develop skills and knowledge through education, job readiness, vocational training, arts and recreation. The survey now will be open through March 1, 2021.
The Alliance is proposing a multi-generational community center for residents to connect and develop skills and knowledge through education, job readiness, vocational training, arts and recreation.
“We urge all South Lake residents to please take this brief survey and provide valuable feedback,” said Sharon Keys, president. “The Community of South Lake County can only reach its full capacity of embracing community if we all work together.”
The two-minute, 10-question survey can be found on the Alliance’s website at www.LPSLA.org or directly at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ClermontCC.
The group’s goal is to provide programs and partnerships that will stimulate community economic development opportunities by eliminating education and opportunity gaps. The alliance, a 501(c)(3), is seeking advocates, committee members, board members and donors. Get involved at www.LPSLA.org.