Studies find that breast cancer and skin cancer are linked, with breast cancer patients at a substantially greater risk of developing skin cancer, making regular checkups with a dermatologist crucial to life-saving early detection.
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is offering free (yet limited availability) skin cancer screenings to breast cancer patients and survivors at local participating locations; this preventive screening is not tied to the provision of any additional services or purchase of goods.
This national initiative is to raise awareness about the reciprocal link between breast cancer and melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
“Studies have found that patients with breast cancer have up to a 2.5 times greater risk of developing melanoma. Having the BRCA2 or breast cancer gene also substantially increases the risk of melanoma,” said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kaufmann. “In addition, patients who have or have had melanoma have a 1.4 greater chance of developing breast cancer, making regular screenings crucial for early detention and vital for saving lives.”
Reduced access to care nationwide during COVID-19 shutdowns has raised concerns that patients may have experienced significant delays in detection and care. A study analyzed data from 143 U.S. dermatology practices (350 providers), covering 4.7 million patients across 13 states. It found the total 2020 skin cancer diagnoses trailed that of 2019 with concerns that initial diagnosis or treatment of over 1 million cases was delayed.
“Advanced Dermatology is committed to not only bringing the latest diagnostic technology available to our patients but also raising awareness of the importance of annual skin cancer screenings,” said Dr. Kaufmann.
Advanced Dermatology clinics offer a number of treatments including topical chemotherapy, freezing (cryotherapy), scraping and burning, photodynamic therapy (PDT), excisional surgery, Mohs micrographic surgery, and more. Treatment plans are customized specifically to a patient’s skin cancer, skin cancer location, and unique medical condition.
Appointments can be scheduled at (844) 987-3376. In Clermont, the screening is available at 1920 Don Wickham Drive, Ste 330.