It’s (finally!) almost summer and traditionally that means more grilling out, but for two Clermont best friends, it’s always BBQ season.
Longtime friends Marc Ciolino and Chris Porter decided to embrace their middle age hankering to do something different that would share their love for BBQ food, so in 2016 they set up a competitive team, Jokin and Smokin. It became a welcome distraction from their ‘real’ jobs of a senior engineering technician and a bellman at Disney.
Since then, the combo has enjoyed modest success sharing their brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs all over Central Florida.
Their first competition was at Mulberry, Lake Wales and it was a tough one, pitting them against 19 competitors.
To their shock, after a night of trial and error while cooking, they placed in the Top 10 of every category they entered in!
“Everybody was wondering who we were,” Ciolino said. “We came out of nowhere and suddenly, our BBQ was known and people were congratulating us, even the professionals. We were so pumped! We couldn’t wait to do it again.”
Since then, Jokin and Smokin has competed in several competitions and has enjoyed several wins, including a first place for Marc’s BBQ sauce and a second for their chicken at a competition held in Leesburg.
A LA CROSBY, STILLS, NASH AND …?
They have since added another friend to the team. Mike Savino, 38, an engineering technician who works with Marc and the three guys have high hopes for their future.
Together, they experiment with the meats and the sauces until they’re certain they have a hit on their hands.
But it’s not just the love of BBQ and a competitive spirit that keeps them together, it’s a deep respect for each other.
“We have a definite bond,” Ciolino said. “It’s a fun, sometimes stressful time together away from our regular lives. It’s a form of escapism for us all wherever we are.”
“I enjoy our camaraderie,” Porter said. “Sometimes we’ve had all the elements against us, like wind, rain, problems with the burner, but we always make it through as a team. For a few weekends every year, it’s peaceful and quiet away from our everyday lives and we all love that.”
Savino has enjoyed his past two years on the team. “It’s nice to win at the competitions but I value our time spent together even more,” he said.
POKER RUN AND BEYOND
Team Jokin and Smokin provided pulled pork sandwiches for last year’s South Lake Elk Lodge floating Poker Run and they were so popular they raised almost $500 for local charities.
Now, with this year’s Poker Run around the corner on June 11, Ciolino is hoping they can beat monies raised in 2021 with their sandwiches. They will be parked on the shores of Lake Louisa.
The team is also setting-up a small business where they plan to cook any thing BBQ for private events and holidays, such as Christmas and Thanksgiving.
PIT SMOKING THE SECRET
For Marc in particular, Jokin and Smokin is a dream come true and a chance for him to share his love for a particular method of BBQ called pit smoking.
This is an old school way of cooking meats using a combination of hickory, oak or cherry woods and coal; it’s the smoke that gives the meat a distinctive flavor.
“Pit smoking adds so much flavor to the meat, it’s perfect for what we want to achieve,” said Ciolino. “It takes a long time. We stay up overnight to cook the brisket at competitions, but the results are delicious and flavorful.”
TO LEARN MORE
Contact Marc Ciolino at cruzinfla@gmail.com for more details and to place orders.