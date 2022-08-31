The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club inducted Nikki Meadows of Minneola at its Aug. 11 meeting.
She was brought into the club by her mother, Misty Meadows, who was inducted the previous month. Both will be bringing added energy to the club.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club meets at 6 p.m,, the second Tuesday of each month at the IHOP on U.S. 27 in Clermont.
The nonprofit organization’s main source of proceeds it uses for a variety of community projects comes from the Charlie Neville Shooting range it operates; the range is across from Tractor Supply and Groveland Public Safety Complex on State Road 50, which is open from from 8 a.m.-noon the second, third and fourth Saturdays.
For information check out the web site: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/clermontminneola or call Nick Jones at 352 394-4700