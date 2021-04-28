At a recent Clermont-Minneola Lions Club monthly meeting, Lion Nick Jones received the Melvin Jones Award for service.
Melvin Jones founded Lions Clubs International in Chicago in 1917, and in 1925, Helen Keller requested that Lions adopt the blind as their major program of benevolence – and that wish has been honored ever since.
Lion Nick can usually be found with his RV out on the Charlie Neville Shooting Range in Groveland, across from Tractor Supply and the new Groveland Safety Complex on SR 50, the second, third and fourth Saturday mornings of the month, 8 a.m.–noon.
He has served all the offices in the club over the past 49 years and currently is donating architectural services to the Clermont Historical Society in designing Grace Chapel. He expects to continue offering services to the District in securing a central eye glasses collection warehouse and clinic in Ocoee.
First vice president Von Varric of the Ocoee Club has been working to replace the existing warehouse, which has become difficult to keep in repair. The new facility would include a clinic where eye exams can be performed.
The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club meets the second Thursday of the week at the Clermont IHOP on US Highway 27.