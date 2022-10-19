Did you know, the Lions Club collects used eyeglasses, as well as toys, for our police officers for domestic calls, plus ood and toiletries needed by the homeless (especially youth) for the Neighborhood Center. Donations are also most welcome.
Our local Lions Club operates a shooting range located on State Road 50 in Groveland, directly across the highway from Traffic Supply.
The shooting range is open to the public from 8 a.m.-noon the second, third and fourth Saturday of each month.
FIREARMS
Handguns of .45 caliber or less
Shotguns: skeet and target
Rifles of .22 caliber
FEES
Handguns: $15 (your own ammunition)
Shotguns: 4-10, 12, 16, 20 gauge issued at $3 per pound on target lines
Skeet: $5 for 10 clays (your own ammunition)
MINIMUM YOUTH AGES
(Must be accompanied by parent/guardian
Pistols: 16 years old
.22s and shotguns: 12 years old
ALSO
For special parties and events as well as opportunities for personal training, conceal and permit, contact Mia Rodriguez at 407-289-6807.