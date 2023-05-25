With hearing loss in young people a significant problem, a Clermont audiologist is encouraging the community to get their ears checked.
Approximately 37.5 million American adults have some trouble with hearing and approximately 28.8 million could benefit from the use of hearing aids.
Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, owner of Precision Hearing, said that while older adults are often affected by hearing loss, so too are younger people, partly due to loud music.
“Healthy hearing means not waiting to check your hearing until hearing loss is so significant it’s impacting your ability to participate in your work, social events you enjoy, or conversations with loved ones,” said Dr. Weinbaum. “Subtle changes in hearing may not be immediately noticeable but can make a big difference in quality of life.”
Audiologists can check your hearing and make recommendations for improving hearing health and function and can offer tips for protecting your hearing to make sure it can serve you well for a lifetime.
If hearing loss is found during a hearing evaluation, it could be due to something as simple as excess ear wax or infection. This type of hearing loss is reversible. If hearing loss stems from chronic exposure to loud noise, aging, or certain illnesses and medications, hearing aids are the best way to preserve your good hearing.
Modern hearing aids use super-tiny microprocessor technology–making them virtually invisible when worn. Hearing aids can help almost all degrees of hearing loss–from a little to a lot. By stimulating your brain with sound that might not otherwise reach it, hearing aids help keep your brain active, which lowers your risk for cognitive issues, such as dementia.
If you suspect you may have hearing loss, don't ignore it. Neglecting a hearing loss can have a snowball effect- making it grow bigger and faster than necessary.
Dr Weinbaum has made a list of the 10 best ways that you can limit damage and protect your hearing. They are:
- Understand the sound levels of the noises in your environment. There are sound level meter apps available for free.
- Learn about proper ear protection. There are many kinds on the market today, ranging from custom ear molds to foam plugs and more.
- Put physical distance between you and loud noise when it is present. If possible, stand at an angle from the noise, not directly in front of it.
- Take breaks when you are exposed to noise.
- When listening to music through headphones or earbuds, keep the volume low-to-medium.
- Know the signs of hearing loss and measure yourself against them.
- Schedule a baseline hearing evaluation. Hearing loss is on the rise among Baby Boomers and young people. It's never too early to get your hearing checked, but don't wait past age 50.
- Have your hearing evaluated by a licensed professional.
- If you have hearing loss caused by a reversible condition, take steps to correct it.
- If any permanent hearing loss is diagnosed, choose hearing aids to slow it down, and preserve good hearing.
Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, who has hearing loss herself, is Board Certified in Audiology.
For more information or to book an appointment, please call Precision Hearing, based at 4331 S. Hwy 27, Clermont, on 352-765-8008. .