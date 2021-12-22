Since February 2008, I have been visiting the Orlando Community Release Center, a low security prison for women located in Pine Hills. Due to COVID-19, the facility closed at the beginning of September, although the decision will be re-visited early in the new year.
My role is that of listener. I listen three-dimensionally — to God, to the woman and to myself.
As a woman is speaking, I keep alert to what God may be saying to me on her behalf. Often a verse of Scripture comes to mind and I will wait for an appropriate time to speak.
“As you were speaking, I was reminded of a verse that might help you.
May I share it with you?” It’s not unusual for the response, that the person had read that verse that morning.
Of course, I listen to the women — one-on-one. I seek to be alert, maintain appropriate eye contact and through my body language indicate that I am listening. I repeat back aspects of the woman’s story, using her own words, especially her “feeling” words.
Christian Listeners equips us with three questions which we can use at the close of the session.
The first one is, “Of all that you have shared with me, what for you is most important?”
This question helps the woman to boil down all that she has told me and to identify the heart of what she has shared. I then repeat back her answer, using her own words.
The second question is, “What would you like to do about that?” This question helps her to take ownership of what she has shared. Again, I repeat back her answer, using her own words.
The third question is, “Now that you have shared, how are you feeling?” This question helps her to get in touch with what is going on inside. Again, I repeat back her answer.
I also listen to myself. Sometimes her story hooks into my own story and I become aware of tension rising within me. I see a spiritual mentor regularly, not to repeat the women’s stories, but to share with her how they are affecting me. It’s an opportunity to grow in my walk of faith.
I have seen the effects of “just listening.” I have seen a sense of peace come over a woman’s face: “Someone cares. Someone values me. Someone takes time to listen to me.”
Is not this the ministry to which God has called each one of us?
Norma Kelly is a retired missionary, having served 37 years with Africa Inland Mission, a Christian mission society with workers in a number of African countries. She is based at the Mission’s retirement community in Minneola.