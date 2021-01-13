Registration is open until Jan. 24 for South Lake Little League’s spring session. The program is for ages 4 and up.
Little League Baseball, Inc., is a non-profit organization with a mission to “promote, develop, supervise, and voluntarily assist in all lawful ways, the interest of those who will participate in Little League Baseball and Softball.” Founded in 1939, the organization is designed to develop superior citizens rather than superior athletes, as the local group states on its website.
Visit www.southlakell.com for more information and to register for the upcoming season.