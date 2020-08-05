Little League Registration Is Open Aug 5, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Registration is open until Aug. 8 for South Lake Little League’s fall session. The program is for ages 4 and up. Visit www.southlakell.com for more information and to register. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Clermont News Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.