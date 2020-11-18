There is a new “Little Library” in town, and it is located at Clermont’s Historic Village, 490 West Avenue in downtown Clermont. The library currently has children’s books on the lowest shelf – for easy access for the younger generation – and a wide variety of classic and modern books for older readers.
Like other Little Libraries, this one is free to anyone who would like to take a book. It is requested that if you take one, you add one. All book donations are appreciated. The Clermont Historical Society is in the process of getting this library on a national registry for Little Libraries. For more information, call 352-242-7734.