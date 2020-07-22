Little Louie

Louie is an 11-year-old Shih Tzu weighing 11 pounds. This handsome boy lost his home when his owner went into assisted living. He is cautious when he first meets you, because he doesn’t know why he’s here and not with his dad, but he is friendly and affectionate after a few minutes. His adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He Is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. He is so lost and is begging for his forever home.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Louie, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org