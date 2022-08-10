The Live Well Foundation of South Lake completed their Capacity and Empowerment Grant awards and presented awards at their July 19 board of directors meeting.
“The Live Well Foundation board of directors has earmarked funds for healthcare initiatives, specifically in the realm of cardiac care and wellness education,” said Donna Kirtland, Live Well Foundation Executive Director.
Kirtland noted the $1.36 million philanthropic contributions will begin July 20th and are slated for continued disbursements over the next few years.
“The awarded proposals each improve population health in South Lake County and align with the Foundation’s mission to inspire sustainable initiatives that enhance the health and wellness of the South Lake Community,” said board chair Dr. Kasey Kesselring.
Funds have been granted to the following:
Center for Health Improvement | Orlando Health:$370,000.00 for their project, Orlando Health Choose One Program, an interactive 6-week heart-health education program for residents interested in improving their cardiovascular health.
American Heart Association:$90,170.00 for their project, Community CPR Training which ensures that we have a population that Is ready to act in a cardiac emergency.
Lake Sumter State College Foundation: $900,000.00 for their Bachelors of Science Degree in Community Wellness and Sports Coaching. This degree will meet the demand for community wellness and sports coaching professionals that has increased with our population growth, healthcare service expansion and interest in sports tourism within South Lake County.
“We look forward to seeing each of these projects as they come to life.” said Susan McLean, Live Well Foundation of South Lake Grant Committee Chair. “Each of these organizations have brought sustainable and brilliant projects to support the growth of our community. These projects will make an impact in the lives of families for generations to come. I feel blessed to play a small part in empowering these groups towards the transformation of our community.”
ABOUT THE LIVE WELL FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LAKE
The Live Well Foundation of South Lake, established in 2019 as a 501(c)(3) and dedicated to inspiring sustainable initiatives that enhance the health and wellness of the South Lake community, aspires to attract, and fund much needed healthcare and healthy lifestyle programs to serve residents. Visit Live Well Foundation of South Lake online at lwfsl.org for more information.