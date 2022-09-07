Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series on the impact of ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
A few days ago my husband Dave sat propped-up in his hospital bed, tears slowly rolling down his face.
“What’s the matter?” I asked him as I gently held his hand.
‘I’m tired,” he managed to say, very slowly and almost a whisper, because he can’t talk properly anymore. “I want to leave, Shez.”
My eyes filled-up as they always do these days, and I brushed my tears aside.
“If you have to go, you go,” I said and I looked into his green eyes that sadly now show a world of hurt and pain.
For the past five years Dave has been battling ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, after the famous baseball player whose career was cut tragically short by the disease.
For those who may not know, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the spinal cord. In time, this rare disease damages nerves which control muscles, leading to eventual total body paralysis and death.
Dave was just 45 years old when diagnosed, with a lot of living left to do with me and our kids: Emily, now 23, Molly, 21, Faith, 15.
THE FIRST INDICATIONS
Looking back, it’s virtually impossible to say when Dave’s symptoms started because they were so subtle.
He was always an active, strong person, working in construction and then managing a pool cleaning company. For as long as we’ve been together these past 24-plus years, he has been able to build and fix just about anything with his hands.
I remember he was coaching a local kids’ soccer team when one training practice, he found it difficult to run around after them. It was as if, as he told me, his legs didn’t want to work sometimes.
We were a busy family, constantly on the go, so we just put it down to doing too much, particularly as it wasn’t affecting his everyday life as it was only happening occasionally.
But then his legs started to feel a little stiffer, harder to move.
“I feel like there could be a disconnect somewhere,” Dave said one day as he rubbed his leg. “‘It’s as if my brain isn’t sending the signals.”
I googled his symptoms. ALS, along with all manner of brain diseases such as MS and Lyme’s disease came up as the possible culprit, but because it was so rare we dismissed it.
We thought that it couldn’t happen to him, always so healthy; it’s so uncommon that only slightly more than 6,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed every year.
But his legs quickly got stiffer and he started suffering from muscle twitches all over his body. We sought medical advice and two doctors later, in August 2017, he was officially diagnosed with ALS.
On hearing this news, I cried all the three-and-a-half hours journey home from Jacksonville because I knew what this meant: terrible suffering and a premature death. How could this be happening to our family? It was so bloody unfair and I was furious.
Determined, I obsessively researched the disease to look for cures or to find ways to slow it down. I found some encouragement, but mostly, the information was depressing. ALS is always fatal and progression can be fast in many cases.
His incredibly optimistic neurologist, Dr. Michael Pulley, prescribed Riluzole because there was nothing else. Radicava was on its way after having been approved in May 2017, but no one knew how long it was going to take to get to patients, or if insurance companies would cover it.
I read that B12 in its purest form — Methylcobalamin — could slow it down by as much as 600 days by providing energy and muscle strength, thus reducing limb weakness, so I ordered it online and Dave started having daily injections until it became too expensive.
Our daughter Emily started making him protein shakes with colored fruits, like berries, that are said to be beneficial for ALS patients, along with spinach and chia seeds and protein powder to try to keep his muscles built up.
Dave started to lift light hand weights, again to try to keep what muscles he had strong and we bought bikes to keep his overall strength, stamina and health good.
He carried on working, with help, and incredibly, after the initial shock had sunk in, he adopted the most amazing, humbling, positive attitude. Whereas I could cry at the drop of a hat and feel so bitter and angry, he wouldn’t hear of us being miserable.
“I could be here for two years or I could be here for 10 years,” Dave said. “We’re not going to spend the next however long I’ve got being miserable when we could be making memories together. I’m not having our girls looking back remembering how awful it was when I got ALS.”
HOPE? OR NOPE?
Whenever we could, we attended the ALS Society Florida Chapter’s Annual HOPE and HELP Symposium, a whole day’s event in Orlando, where some of the world’s top ALS doctors gathered to talk about medical research and advances.
For me, it brought home the reality of the disease. I saw people in the more advanced stages in wheelchairs, unable to barely move or talk, several of whom were reliant on breathing machines. It was terrifying.
I remember struggling not to cry while we listened to a talk about the importance of voice banks, where the ALS patient can record their voice and use it to communicate when they can’t speak. It was a cruel reminder of what is undoubtedly going to one day happen.
We walked away from that conference with a great deal of hope but also a sense of disappointment. Since the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 raised $115 million for ALS research there have been many amazing clinical trials for drugs and medical advancements made to improve the lives of ALS sufferers and their families.
But despite all of the money and the research, there is still no cure on the horizon.
QUICKENING
While Dave’s progression was initially slow, these past 18 months he has deteriorated far quicker than we could have imagined. From being full time in an electric wheelchair, he is now in a hospital bed next to me because he’s too weak to be moved.
I have never seen anyone living as thin as he is — paper-thin skin and bones. Dave barely eats because he can no longer chew or swallow most foods. He speaks in a whisper as it’s too much of a struggle to say his words now, and he sleeps with a breathing machine because his diaphragm is now so weak.
My two eldest kids knew from the start that he had ALS but I kept it for as long as I could from Faith. It didn’t seem fair for a then nine year old to be saddled with the worries that ALS brings. Of course, she is now acutely aware of his condition because there’s no hiding it; like her sisters, she struggles.
For the most part we try to keep family life as normal as possible. That was easy for the first few years. Dave gave himself a six-month window to plan vacations and days out. We went to Alaska, to Utah and to Yellowstone National Park. He flew in a sea plane and rode a horse one last time. It was so important to make memories while we could because we knew that one day, it would come to this.
We live day by day, it’s the only way. Thankfully, we have a wonderful support network with friends who are family and if it weren’t for these wonderful souls who genuinely care about us all, I hate to wonder where we would be now. ALS is not for the faint-hearted, that’s for sure.
HIS ORDEAL/OUR ORDEAL
Of course, there are those days when Dave is overcome with emotion because his once fit, healthy body has given up on him. He’s gone from having a very fit body from all the work he used to do in construction and cleaning pools, to a shadow of his former self.
It’s hard to imagine what it must be like locked in a bed 24 hours a day, paralyzed, yet completely mentally alert. It’s hard for him to rely on us for every little thing. He thinks he’s a burden and he hates to see me struggling to turn him over and waiting on him as his full-time carer. It’s just so unfair.
ALS is hard on all of us. To watch a husband and a father slowly waste away in front of your eyes is very hard to deal with. It’s even worse knowing that there’s nothing anyone can do except to watch it happen and see him suffer every single hour of every day.
Sometimes I want to scream and punch a hole in the wall because I’m so tired and frustrated but then I ask myself how would I feel to be in Dave’s position, and I’m ashamed of my feelings.
Being a caregiver is the single most difficult job I’ve ever done and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. It’s so physically and mentally demanding, yet if it means having him here with us longer, I’ll do it gladly for years to come. The sad truth is, that’s not what he wants, so every day we wait.
A FIGHTER
This year has been the worst roller coaster of his ALS life. We managed to get him to his 50th party in January to mark the birthday he once never thought he would make, only for him to contract COVID and almost die a week later.
Then he was in hospital with an ALS complication and we thought he wouldn’t make it, but he did. Up down, up down – you prepare yourself for losing him and then he pulls through, then it happens again. It’s tough but we still try to find the good things and they’re still here, just harder to find sometimes.
I’m writing this not only to raise awareness of ALS but also to highlight what it’s like to care for someone with a terminal disease. While it’s too late for Dave now, I pray every day that a scientist or a doctor somewhere either finds a cure or a medication that can slow down ALS and other rare diseases. No family should have to suffer like we have. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.