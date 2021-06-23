“With a vision, you can do anything.” That’s according to Michelle Duarte, co-owner of the Living Drama Theatre in Eustis.
For the Duarte family, the Living Drama Theatre is much more than a place to put on live performances and concerts. It’s their family’s legacy.
The non-profit community theater is praying for a miracle to keep its legacy alive.
The theater needs to raise $48,000 to keep the doors open, the equivalent of nine months back rent from when the theater closed during last year’s COVID-19 shutdowns.
Michelle is a former Broadway actress turned minister turned theater owner.
After meeting her husband, Joseph (“PJ”), a former indoor soccer player, Michelle traded her stage life to start a family of her own. Their three grown children take active roles at the theater, from set building to stage managing.
The couple entered full-time ministry in 1999. They preached around the world but felt compelled to return to Central Florida, where they operated a Christain nightclub in Altamonte Springs.
The Duartes felt called to Lake County, originally planning to find a location for a new church. However, when PJ discovered a dilapidated theater building near an old video store, the couple jumped on the opportunity to open a theater of their own.
“God was as clear as He could be,” Michelle said. “It was fast and swift and awesome, and here we are.”
The couple revitalized the building and staged its first performance in July 2019.
Less than a year later, the theater was forced to close during the pandemic. Now, the theater faces several challenges, including owing $48,000 in back rent or face eviction. Due to their new business and non-profit status, the theater was ineligible for federal relief programs meant to help struggling small business owners.
In addition, Michelle has been battling lupus since 2004. In July 2020, she received a terminal diagnosis.
“I take 37 medications a day. It’s so hard to keep myself going, let alone coming up with nine months back rent,” she said.
She was recently given three months to live.
“I don’t want to leave this earth without knowing my family’s taken care of,” Michelle said. “I need to know in my heart that everything is okay.”
The theater held a benefit concert earlier this month to help raise funds, but they could not reach their financial goal.
The Living Drama Theatre needs a miracle, and they’re looking for the community’s help.
Donations can be made via https://livingdramatheatre.com, through their Go Fund Me page, or by visiting the box office at 431 Plaza Drive in Eustis.
You can also support the theater by attending one of their shows. Their 2021-2022 season was recently announced and includes “The Great Gatsby,” “Hairspray” and “Steel Magnolias.” The theater also hosts a variety of concerts, from Tim McGraw cover bands to Beatles tribute artists.
Michelle is grateful for all the support for her and her family.
“The community has been beautiful to love and support our family’s legacy,” she said.