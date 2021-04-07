Died March 26, 2021 in Clermont. Survived by Janine J May, his wife of 52 years and son Craig B May Jr and Mellissa (Hopkins) May, giv-ing him two beautiful granddaughters, Casey Deann (19) and Hannah Grace (17).
Born in Langley Field, Va., 9-20-1945. He moved to Miami as a baby, graduating from Miami Central High School in 1963. He worked locally shipping ex-otic animals and assembling furniture before joining the Army Reserves.
His ﬁrst business was Chuck’s Backhoe Services. Buying “Yell for Pen-nell” Septic Services it quickly became May’s and was followed by CBM and C&M. He also dabbled in jewelry with with BMXtras before moving to Groveland in 1983.
Starting and running various enterprises including Fiber World Manufacturing, May’s Construction, Pit Stop, Iron House, Chuck’s Inc, Chew Chew Land Clearing and Choo Choo BBQ. Retiring in 2008 he started Metal Magic Creations designing sculptures and decorating gates and specialty items. He was especially proud of a line of popular butterﬂies and helping restoration of The Howey Mansion with his son.
Memorial service will follow and donations may be sent to Compassion-ate Care Hospice.