The Animal League, a nonprofit, no kill animal rescue located in Groveland, has been closed recently for renovations, but will be reopening later this summer with a brand-new look in its kennels. Not only have they replaced the flooring, making it safer and easier to clean, they also expanded dog kennel sizes and are adding a colorful mural depicting “What A Shelter Dog Dreams Of.” Local mural artist Robert Schoettle is donating his time and talent to create nearly 200 feet of artwork for the dogs to enjoy.
“I love animals and I am glad I can help,” Schoettle said. He specializes in custom murals for residential and business clients. Call or text him at 352-460-5311 for more information.
The Animal League is conducting a fundraiser where your rescue dog or cat can be included in the mural for a one-time donation. Email office@theanimalleague.org for more details.
The Animal League is still rescuing animals in need, thanks to the generosity of its foster volunteers. Visit www.theanimalleague.org regularly to see pets available for adoption.
The Animal League, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988, is a Guidestar Exchange Goldstar participant committed to transparency and its mission of providing care to abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats while serving the people of South Lake through programs such as “In League with Education,” “Nourish the Needy,” “The Neighborhood Pet Program,” Pet Food provisions to Meals on Wheels and assistance to the Cornerstone Hospice’s Pet Peace of Mind Program.
Additionally, the group’s thrift shop in downtown Clermont and Wellness Clinic at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, which provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services, are both currently open.