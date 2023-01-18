From swirls of petals to sturdy stems and stars, God has created a vast array of shapes and patterns to surprise and delight us. Such beauty daily testifies of his great love for each one of us.
In this ever-changing world, we need the pleasures and beauty of nature to grace our lives. While the world may reflect chaos, God brings calm. Author and avid gardener Tracy L. Smoak extends an invitation to journey to peaceful places in her latest devotional, “Arranged with Love.”
Growing up in Central Florida, Smoak was taught from a young age to appreciate God’s lush artwork in her surroundings. Her dad raised citrus, her mother cultivated long-stem roses, and her great-grandfather taught her how to grow vegetables.
“Seeing plants flourish brings me joy and reminds me of the extravagant care God invests in his children,” said Smoak.
This collection combines 30 full-color, original photographs with scripture, prayer, and encouragement to help readers rest in the Father’s love. For anyone who enjoys nature, needs comfort, or desires spiritual renewal, it’s the perfect gift.
“Reading Tracy’s book took me to a peaceful place and rested my mind from the cares of the world,” said Gwen Carter, Clermont Garden Club member.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
A native Floridian, Tracy L. Smoak grew up in Lake County, surrounded by lush citrus groves and tropical flowers. Gardening was a family affair, and she learned early to steward nature and appreciate the beautiful artwork God created for his children.
Tracy encourages readers to see God’s hand in their daily lives. Her nature devotionals with color photographs, “Living Water to Refresh Your Soul” and “Arranged with Love,” feature the graceful beauty of God’s creation.
TO LEARN MORE
Visit www.tracysmoak.com.
To order copies of her hardback devotional, please contact Redemption Press at 844-273-3336 (weekdays Pacific Standard Time), or: https://redemption-press.com/product/arranged-with-love/