Tracy Smoak, who occasionally writes for the News Leader, will be hosting a book launch program from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, inside the social hall of First United Methodist Church.
“Living Water to Refresh Your Soul,” is intended as a 30-day devotional book,” said Smoak, who added its intent is to uplift hearts and encourage the weary. It is filled with photographs and passages. “Each photograph features a beautiful scene from Lake County.” The passages are quotes from the New International Version of the Bible.
ABOUT TRACY SMOAKS
Smoaks, who was raised in Lake County, recently returned after living and traveling the globe.
As a licensed English instructor with a master’s in Education, her passion is connecting people with God, particularly when they face challenging times.
In addition to writing,her adventures included racing horses in orange groves, teaching men in a maximum-security prison, and sharing Bible stories inside a ger in Outer Mongolia.
She loves flower gardening and eating chocolate.
“My prayer is that these posts and books will inspire and strengthen you,” Smoaks states on her website: www.tracysmoak.com. Please check out the blog devotions to comfort and challenge you with Bible passages relevant to what you need today.”
Smoak also has a Facebook page, as well as on instagram, linkedin and youtube.
TO PURCHASE
If you love nature photography and uplifting messages, this book would be a great gift. In full color, the 8x5-inch square hardback is available for $29.99 from the Redemption Press Bookstore at https://redemption-press.com/.../living-water-to-refresh.../ or info@redemption-press.com
Orders also may be placed by phone at 360-226-3488 (Pacific Standard Time). Hardcover ISBN 978-1-64645-722-9
Ebooks are available for $9.99 through all channels.
Editor’s note: The News Leader will be posting some of the devotionals during the month.
God established the force of the wind and measured out the waters. He is the source of all power. When we humble ourselves and ask for His guidance, He sets us free to sail. There still may be bumpy waves and a few tumbles, but each time we arise in faith, we experience victory.
“The fear of the Lord — that is wisdom, and to shun evil is understanding” (Job 28:28 NIV).
ABOUT THE PHOTO
This wind surfer flies along Lake Minneola in Clermont. The image is a sample of original photographs taken by Tracy L. Smoak. Her new 30-day devotional book, Living Water to Refresh Your Soul, features lake scenes with Bible verses and prayers to offer hope.