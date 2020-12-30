Ruth King, a well-known local blues artist, will give a free, online performance titled “Healing Racism” on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. She will share her music and her soon-to-be released memoir, Zebra: Lost and Found between Two Races. Having been born into Black and White racism on both sides, Ruth has found a way to win the war against hate. Her performance is the first in a three-part series about racism hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register through the Zoom link provided on the home page of lakecountyuu.net.