The River Clermont Church of Clermont is teaming up with Prophet Charlie Shamp and his team, bringing Awake America, a three day mass crusade, to Waterfront Park in Downtown Clermont from 6-9 p.m., Sept. 23-25.
The event is designed to meet the needs of the community — both spiritual and physical — along with bringing hope and healing. The event will be giving away tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of help for local families.
Nightly Giveaways will include:
Cars • Motorcycles • Paid mortgage and rent payment
Groceries • More
While providing physical resources, each night will be a powerful time of praise, worship, and prayer. People will come together as a community, grow their spiritual lives, receive healings, salvation, and hope by encountering the presence of God.
ABOUT AWAKE AMERICA
Awake America is a crusade traditionally put on by Prophet Charlie Shamp and his team in Chicago. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions in the northern states they looked to hold it at a new location.
Prophet Shamp reached out to Pastor Caleb Ring of the River Clermont Church, a local staple of the area who has a history of blessing the community. In the past year alone amidst COVID, the River Clermont has:
Given away three cars to families in need,
Blessed over 500 families both local and abroad with their weekly food distribution, and brought help, support, and Jesus’ love to kids in local parks on a weekly basis through their Jesus Park Tour (JPT) program.
Both River Clermont and Prophet Charlie Shamp look forward to furthering God’s Kingdom with this Massive Event.