Local Church Offers Free Food May 8, 2020 3 hrs ago Clermont Baptist Church will be handing out free nonperishable food this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 16115 Old Highway 50 in Clermont. This is the second Saturday the church has offered the service.