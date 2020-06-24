The Clermont Garden Club recently won two National Garden Club awards for its Facebook page and Fun with Flowers workshop. The club will be receiving certificates for these awards.
Alice Barrows, education chairman, arranged for the workshop last October to help prepare members for an upcoming flower show. Vicki Hearst, horticulturist, and Maureen Tuber, District VII Judges Council chairman and accredited judge, gave a presentation on the history and designs of Pot-et-Fleur, which means “pot and flowers,” introduced in France around 1960.
Attendees then created their own Pot-et-Fleur to take home.
The group’s Facebook page is maintained by Gwen Carter, social media chairman, and its purpose is to connect the garden club community and the public to its programs, civic activities and community outreach.
Clermont Garden Club meets every third Wednesday of the month, (except holiday luncheon, scheduled field trips and end of the year luncheon) at the clubhouse located at 849 West Avenue in downtown Clermont. Meetings begin at 10 a.m. New members and guests are always welcomed.