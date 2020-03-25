To prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, many organizations have been cancelling their meetings, festivals, sporting events, concerts and other gatherings. Before attending any events included in this newspaper, please contact the sponsoring organization to confirm that the event will indeed take place.
The following is a sampling of organizations that have canceled and postponed events and activities until further notice. Decisions will be made about continued closures, potential reopenings and event rescheduling as the situation is reassessed by each organization, which will be happening in the coming weeks.
Downtown Clermont Farmer’s Market
Lake County Libraries – Closed until further notice
Trout Lake Nature Center – Closed, but trails are still open
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra
Passionflower Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society
Winter Garden Spring Fever in the Garden festival
Florida State Parks – Group activities and events are cancelled until further notice. Florida State Parks remain open for day use and camping; however, hours of operation have been reduced to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
W.T. Bland Public Library
Lake Wales History Museum
YMCA of Central Florida
Local governments that have announced event cancellations include the following:
City of Clermont: www.ClermontFL.gov
Lake County Government: www.lakecountyfl.gov
City of Groveland: groveland-fl.gov
City of Mount Dora: www.cityofmountdora.com
City of Leesburg: https://www.leesburgflorida.gov
Town of Oakland: oaklandfl.gov
Readers are encouraged to visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or contact the Florida Department of Health at www.floridahealth.gov or 866-779-6121 for the latest updates and guidance on this public health threat.