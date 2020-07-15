While supplies last, Clermont independent insurance agency Medicare Plans and Access is distributing over 12,000 masks and other essentials in what they are describing as MPA COVID Kits.
With a goal of helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, the agency will distribute the kits to anyone in the community in need at both its Lake County offices: 231 Citrus Tower Blvd. in Clermont (352-227-3393) and 533 Cagans Park Ave Ste. 306, Cagans Crossing (352-708-8017).
The kits will be distributed on designated days, so families are encouraged to contact MPA to arrange pickup. There will be a limit of 1 kit per household.
“It goes without saying that this pandemic has hit us hard.
No one should have to make the decision to choose between making ends meet or purchasing a mask for their health and safety,” said Heidy Medina, MPA senior administrative assistant. “With that being said, we are grateful for the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services CMS, who helped supply reusable cloth masks for us to distribute to the community.”
MPA helps Medicare beneficiaries and low-income families find affordable healthcare and apply for assistance, such as food stamps, Medicaid, housing/rental assistance, lowering prescription drug costs and more.