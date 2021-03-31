Clermont-based Houndhaven, Inc. has been named a “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, a provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.
Houndhaven rescues dogs and puppies from euthanasia at kill shelters and other life-threatening circumstances, restores them to health and places them in loving homes. Houndhaven has saved more than 1,500 dogs since its inception in December 2000. It is one of very few shelters in Florida that operates entirely on donations, grants and volunteers. See www.houndhaven.org for more details.
The award is the based on the rating and number of reviews that Houndhaven received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.
The complete list of 2020 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at
https://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2020/Issue:All/Page:1.