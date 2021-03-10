Minneola resident Myria Johnson has published an original article, titled “Wading Bird Conservation: Engaging Zookeepers and Guests,” in Animal Keepers’ Forum, a journal of the American Association of Zoo Keepers Inc., that focuses on animal behavior and enrichment options affecting wildlife and zoos.
In the article, Johnson describes the evolution of her avian studies – from a count of birds to a breakdown by species of the seasonal shifts in population of American white ibis and great egrets. From her study, Johnson creates a guest interaction that teaches zoo guests about research methods, threats to wading birds and avian conservation.
Johnson is a graduate of Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio, through Project Dragonfly’s Global Field Program. While a student in the program, Johnson traveled to Baja, India and Paraguay, and also conducted projects in the Minneola area. Johnson works as zoo keeper for The Walt Disney Company.
More information about Dragonfly’s master’s programs is located at https://projectdragonfly.miamioh.edu.