Just reading the menu of Root & Branch Bistro + Bar is a mouthwatering experience. From the award-winning fried green tomatoes to their jumbo Gulf Coast shrimp and grits and locally sourced burgers, the options offer much to please anyone’s taste buds.
Chef A.J. Kraft is a passionate culinary artist. He and his wife, Dana, who serves as hospitality and sales manager, said they took the leap to open Root & Branch in October 2018 with support from their family, the city of Clermont and South Lake Chamber of Commerce, as well as guidance provided by friends and mentors.
Dana said, “True passion and grit is required to manage a restaurant.”
The original dream was to open a French bistro with patisserie, lunches, dinners and a boutique ambiance complete with grandma’s china. That dream has since been refined to dinners and Sunday brunches that feature their most popular dishes, which are focused primarily on classic Southern cuisine, according to the Krafts. On Sundays, the classic and creamy French omelet and Lobster Benedict are local favorites.
Root & Branch shut down briefly in 2020 to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and “the outpouring of love and support has been fantastic,” said A.J. Subsidies from the city of Clermont, a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and rent forgiveness from the landlord enabled A.J. and Dana to stay afloat. Now business is better than ever.
“We’ve been busy!” said Dana, “In fact, we were more successful this New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day than ever.”
Root & Branch Bistro + Bar is now open at 100% capacity, with laser focus on sustainability and integrity. Chef Kraft takes pride in producing everything in house. He is always willing to meet and exceed patrons’ dietary requirements. Vegan? Vegetarian? Gluten free? He may even visit your table to ask, “What are you craving?”
Root & Branch has a loyal following from the community: singles, young families with children and snowbirds alike flock to this casual fine dining establishment, according to the Krafts. In fact, many nights there is a wait, so they recommend making reservations ahead.
“Our staff is like family. Kyle, our general manager, is a blessing. He elevates our service to the fine dining level,” said Dana. “This past December, we got our liquor license, and Kyle brought the bar to life.”
The dining room opens at 4 p.m. for Happy Hour, and the word on the street is the cocktails are a blending adventure not to be missed.
All staff wear masks, tables and chairs are sanitized after every turn, and guest temperatures are checked at the door. As at any casual fine dining bistro, all tables are individual and the Krafts have now added outdoor patio seating.
Root & Branch is located at 1200 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont. Dine-in and curbside pick-up options are offered. Hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 4–9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Visit www.rootandbranchbistroandbar.com or call 352-708-4529.