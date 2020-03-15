The Benton House of Clermont was recently awarded a 2020 Pinnacle Quality Insight Customer Experience Award(TM).
Pinnacle, a customer satisfaction measurement firm specializing in healthcare, conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and awards communities that score in the top 15% of their more than 2,700 care providers across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Over the course of 2019, a regular sampling of Benton House residents and families participated in monthly telephone interviews that included open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Benton House in specific categories. Ashley Lodi, Executive Director of Benton House of Clermont says receiving the honor is validation of their mission.
“We’re so proud to receive this award because it is based on responses from our residents and families. When you combine this award with our Great Place to Work status it tells us we have a very special community.”
Benton House is a senior living community offering assisted living and memory care. For more information call the community at (352) 241-9994.