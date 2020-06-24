Sunday, June 7, high school seniors were honored at Tuscanooga Baptist Church, located in a rural community four miles northwest of Mascotte, during its second morning worship service. Each graduate received a Bible with his or her name engraved on the front. Front row, from left: Bailey Merritt Trinder, Foundation Academy, Winter Garden; Callie Raye Stephens, Alee Academy, Eustis; Logan Marie Cates, Tavares High School; Nickya Leona Blackman, South Lake High School. Second row: Youth Pastor Quade Chapman; Callie Nicole Cramer, Ocoee High School; William Henry Austad, Foundation Academy, Winter Garden; Colin James Powell, South Sumter High School, Bushnell; Parker John Kruse, South Lake High School; and Senior Pastor Casey Ferguson. Not pictured: Tailor Juanita Tyer, South Lake High School.