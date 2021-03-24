Aktion Club, a Kiwanis International program, provides an opportunity for its members to develop initiative and leadership skills through service. And Aktion Club Week, held March 5-9, recognizes people of all abilities who join to help their community.
The staff of Building Blocks Ministries in Minneola celebrated the members of the Building Blocks Community Aktion Club at its weekly meeting with cupcakes for everyone. Members of Kiwanis Club of Clermont and Kiwanis Club of South Lake joined the celebration virtually.
“In south Lake, we believe it’s important to give adults of all abilities the opportunity to give back to their community, to participate in service and to have time together in an atmosphere that allows fellowship and fun,” said Teresa Renfroe, Aktion Club advisor, who noted that the club has nine members who meet weekly to identify service projects, and each member contributes to the club and to service projects.
The club is currently running its annual Diaper Drive, through May 4. The club set a goal to collect 3,000 diapers. All diapers will be given to the Lake County Healthy Families, Tavares, and distributed to Lake County moms. Anyone who wishes to help the club reach their goal may drop off baby diapers off all sizes at 548 S. Highway 27, Suite C., Minneola.
The Aktion Club program began in 1987. Today, more than 500 clubs further the Kiwanis International mission of serving the children of the world. For more information, visit www.aktionclub.org/Home.aspx. The Kiwanis Club of Clermont and Kiwanis Club of South Lake are the local Building Blocks Community Aktion Club sponsors.