Several local names have been popping up on college lists around the country that honor academic achievement, as the students graduate, earn scholarships and attain high grade point averages.
A total of 13,128 students at The University of Alabama made the fall 2020 Dean’s List, with academic records of 3.5 or above, or the President’s List, with academic records of 4.0. Undergraduate McKensie MacGrath, of Clermont, was named to the President’s List. Named to the Dean’s List are Carolyn Elliott of Clermont and Logan Morris of Montverde.
The University of Tampa named 1,762 students to its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Charles Gick of Clermont, a senior majoring in finance, is one of the students who was recognized.
Griffin Allen, from Clermont, was named to the fall 2020-2021 President’s List at Miami University located in Oxford, Ohio. Allen is majoring in interactive media studies.
Taviana Smith, of Minneola, was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Georgia State University. Smith is studying/majoring in Exploratory.
Along with more than 725 fellow students, Julia Curatolo, of Clermont, was named to the Fall 2020 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester.
College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Massachusetts, named 1,453 students to its fall 2020 Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement. Two Clermont students, Shannon Antonio (class of 2023) and Megan Yurchick (class of 2024), are on that list.
Over 1,100 students were named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Three of those students – Carson Chatfield, Lauren Van Exel and Adam Mathews, are from Clermont.
In addition, the college recognized over 1,500 students, including Stacey Hudson of Groveland and Fielding Featherston, Justin Grecco and Mitchell Auman of Clermont, who were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List.