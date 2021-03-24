At universities and colleges across the nation, several local names have been racking up academic achievements. Here’s a sampling of some of those students’ ccomplishments.
Five local residents have earned a degree from the online, nonprofit Western Governors University, based in Salt Lake City. Danielle Cortese, of Clermont, earned a master of science, nursing – nursing informatics (BSN to MSN). Patrick Heese, of Clermont, earned a bachelor of science in information technology. Michelle Hershberger, of Clermont, earned a bachelor of science in nursing. Matthew Rossmeisl, of Clermont, earned a bachelor of science in business - it management. Sarah Cox, of Mascotte, earned a bachelor of arts in special education.
The following local students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology: Samantha Guider and Samuel Hartle of Clermont, Jacob Overberg of Groveland and Nicole Barnett of Montverde. To be included on the Melbourne-based school’s dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.
Julia Curatolo, of Clermont, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for the fall 2020 semester. The dean’s list recognized nearly 1,200 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester. To be on the dean’s list, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.