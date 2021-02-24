Several local names have been popping up on college lists around the country that honor academic achievement, as the students graduate, earn scholarships and attain high grade point averages.
Erek Lehnen, of Clermont, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in accounting at Wisconsin Lutheran College, in the greater Milwaukee area. He previously attended Southwest Florida Christian Community School.
Lake Minneola High School graduate Annette Senesi, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award with Distinction. Senesi is a English major from Clermont and met the award qualifications by receiving a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester. Colgate is located in central New York.
Adoniram Klapperich, a junior cinema production major from Clermont, was among approximately 600 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2020 President’s List, which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester. Dean’s List recipients at the university include Katherine Suits, a senior in professional studies, from Clermont; Bailey Wright, a senior in business administration, from Montverde; and Taylor Wright, a freshman in nursing from Montverde. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University is a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts institution.
Austin Hipskind, of Minneola, was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. The school, also known as Ole Miss, is the state’s largest university.
With a GPA of at least 3.5, Jessica Kaley Richard, of Clermont, earned a place on the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Jonah Lynch, of Clermont, was named to the Dean’s List for fall 2020 at Cedarville University, a southwest Ohio Baptist institution. This recognition required Lynch to maintain a 3.5 minimum GPA while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester.
Taylor Deneau, of Clermont, achieved a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List at Hofstra University, a private university in Hempstead, New York.