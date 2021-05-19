Across the country, students from Lake County have been making a mark for themselves. Here are a few of those achievements.
Lake Minneola High School graduate Annette Senesi, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with Distinction. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses at the central New York university earn the award.
Paige Lee Miller, of Clermont, was named to Wofford College’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be named to the Spartanburg, South Carolina, school’s Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, initiated Brianna McLees, of Clermont, at Florida State University; Jenna Frick, of Clermont, at Hood College; and Joseph Zagame IV, also of Clermont, at Florida Atlantic University. They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Tallahassee Community College recognized more than 3,000 candidates for graduation during the College’s virtual commencement celebration on April 30, including Carson Dean Chatfield, Wendy Harris and Elizabeth Repassy, of Clermont, and Stacey Lynn Hudson, of Groveland.
Carolyn Elliott, of Clermont, was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society and the Mortar Board honor society at The University of Alabama’s virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 9.
Over 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University, located in Greenville, South Carolina, on May 7, including to two area residents.
Katherine Suits, of Clermont, graduated with a B.S. in professional studies. Prior to graduation, Suits was hired as an attractions operations at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Bailey Wright, of Montverde, graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in business administration. Wright also was among approximately 200 students named to the university’s spring 2021 President’s List. Adoniram Klapperich, a junior cinema production major from Clermont, was named to the university’s spring 2021 President’s List, as well.
At Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri, Shanika Jules, of Clermont, was named on its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
More than 200 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University, including Jared Arellano, from Clermont. Criteria to be a part of the list include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
In the sports arena, Christian Dahlstrom, of Clermont, earned his first major award of the season when he was selected as a relief pitcher on the D3baseball.com Team of the Week. This is the third time in his career that the Rockford University pitcher has been honored with a D3baseball.com Team of the Week selection, which is the most for any player in program history. He also becomes the second Regent to receive the award so far this season.