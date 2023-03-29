Caryn Long, Montverde Academy’s director of educational technology and innovation since 2019 and a 34-year veteran of teaching, is one of five teachers to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023.
Previously, she taught elementary STEM in Charlotte, North Carolina, schools and STEM for all grade levels at NASA. She is the 14th teacher from Florida to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.
The five inductees will be honored in May at a reception hosted by the National Education Association in Washington, D.C., as a follow-up to National Teacher Appreciation Day.
In June, Long and the four other teachers from Connecticut, Texas and Florida will attend recognition events in Emporia, Kansas, including a livestreamed roundtable discussion, participating in community events, rededicating the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, and being honored at the induction banquet and ceremony.
“I attribute my amazement and wonder with science and the stars and planets to my experience in Ms. Smith’s classroom over 30 years ago,” said former student Caroline Thornton. “Her enthusiasm and passion for molding and shaping young people is still ever present in my childhood memories. Her excitement for lifelong learning has inspired me to never stop learning.”
David Bernatavitz, Long’s assistant head of school, upper school, and student affairs, wrote, “Dr. Long has excelled by encouraging her students to achieve at the highest level every day by thinking critically, solving challenging problems, and developing skills such as effective oral communication, scientific writing, goal setting, statistical analysis and self-reliance. She is uplifting our school community and changing the lives of students.”
Long received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching from the National Science Foundation in 2000. In 2001, she was selected as the Distinguished Teacher of the Year for the National Science Teacher Association and in 2002, was named Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator. In 2019, she was the Air Force Association of Florida STEM Teacher of the Year and selected as a Space Education Ambassador by the National Space Foundation.
In describing her teaching style, Long said she has two goals: students should love learning more than they did in previous years, and improve their overall attitude about learning.
“I’ve often described my classroom as controlled chaos. We dance to music allowing the kids ways to transfer complex science knowledge into long-term memory. They lean over tables and answer various levels of questions that scaffold on previous understanding,” she said. “Providing diverse role models in the science fields is a crucial part of my kids’ education. Throughout the year, they speak to experts from NASA, NOAA, Boeing and other agencies/businesses that can bring real world connections to the concepts they are developing.”
The National Teachers Hall of Fame was founded in Emporia, Kansas, in 1989. Since the inaugural induction ceremonies in 1992, 150 educators from 41 states and the District of Columbia have been inducted.