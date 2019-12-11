Naomi Cabello started her career as a volleyball player with the Top Select Volleyball Academy when she was just 6 years old. Over this time, she developed her love and passion for the game. Cabello quickly became a well-known player earning many accolades and playing for the Elite Team, which is the top-level team in Top Select Volleyball club.
Naomi has had a stellar career at East Ridge High School. Cabello, who has been a captain since her sophomore year, has been a key component in what has become a very successful run. The Lady Knights have captured four straight District Championships.
Naomi has accumulated a 4.2-weighted GPA in the classroom all while balancing Lake Sumter College classes and volleyball at the same time. Knowing Naomi, you would never know she was as highly decorated or well known in the volleyball community. Her demeanor reflects her personality, humble, unassuming, and very even keeled.
Cabello is ranked as the 6th best volleyball player but is ranked as the best overall setter in the United States by PrepVolleyball.
Some of Cabello’s accomplishments from her high school and club volleyball career include being the High School MVP the last three seasons, a two-time USA Today Preseason All- American, a two-time USA Junior National Team nominee, and a 2019 USA Today All-Star. Cabello was recently picked as an Under Armour All-American as a first-team selection. She will participate in the Under Armour All-America game on December 31 in Orlando.
As for college, Cabello signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career in Austin, Texas as a member of the University of Texas Longhorns Women’s Volleyball Program. The University of Texas is currently ranked #2 in the country. She will enroll with Texas beginning in January. Naomi joins Stephanie Samedy in the ranks of Division I Volleyball players to come from East Ridge High School over the past 3 years.