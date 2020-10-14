A full capability demonstration of every major Lockheed Martin fighter aircraft will be on display at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show, set to take place Oct. 31–Nov. 1 at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford.
The U.S. Air Force confirmed the F-22 Raptor and F-16 Viper Demonstration Teams will be performing, in addition to USAF Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team. Additional military aircraft demonstrations will be added in the coming weeks.
“The stage for the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show is two miles wide and 1,000 feet high,” said George Speake, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Orlando Sanford International Airport. “In addition to the spectators viewing the show at the airport, residents in the surrounding area can watch from their backyard, making it the ideal event for our community to host in the era of social distancing.”
Show officials are implementing a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure the safety of guests and spectators. For more information on this and tickets options, visit https://spaceandairshow.com. Capacity is limited, and all tickets must be purchased online or by phone. No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate.