This past Friday, June 30, Lt. Kim Montes, Florida Highway Patrol Troop D, Public Affairs Officer, officially retired. Montes joined the FHP in 1994.
Montes served as the FHP spokesperson the past 20 years, where she was the face and voice of traffic safety. In that capacity, she provided news releases, conducted media interviews and answered media inquiries.
During her tenure she helped initiate the car seat safety program in central Florida, where she was an instructor and provided car seat classes that educated the importance of child restraints and child safety in the car.
She was also the contact for coordinating traffic safety events for schools, churches, civic groups, military functions, and other organizations. Montes was also responsible for Troop D’s Twitter page where she would post about some of the amazing things troopers did throughout their shifts.
Both she and her identical twin sister, Kelli, come from a family in which law enforcement runs. It runs in their blood. Her father was an Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. Her sister is the current public information officer for the City of Coral Gables Police Department.
Additionally, her husband Jim was also an FHP Motors Sergeant and served for 35 years.
Montes has said of her retirement that she will always think fondly of her time of being a state trooper and will always love the Florida Highway Patrol. At the same time, she said she is looking forward to retirement.
Montes has a huge passion for animals and before her career with FHP wanted to be a veterinarian. Her love is such that for the past 10 years she has rehomed approximately 62 kittens and cats. She said she looks forward to continuing to save, foster and support rescued felines.
To her superiors and peers, as well as by the public that knows her, Montes is a true FHP legend and inspiration to many.
- - - - - -
Today is the last day I will put on a FHP uniform.
I absolutely loved my job and loved being a trooper. For 20 of my 27 years, I have been the spokesperson for FHP in Central Florida. Many of you were there, back in 2002, as I took over for Lt. Chuck Williams, the then FHP PIO.
As today is a little bittersweet, I have so many fond memories of my time interacting with the media.
So many crimes have been solved with the partnership that FHP has, with the central Florida media. I am proud to say that FHP sets a great example of how government and media can work together. I want to thank you for always showing up to cover hit and run crashes, press conferences and the occasional animal that was saved by a trooper.
To the morning crews that had to patiently wait for me to wake up to get additional info, as they tried to do their morning live shots. To the desk managers that waited for me to get out of the gym, in the afternoon. That was my one hour to regain my sanity.
To the photogs that always made me look good.
I thank you for always understanding that I was one person, for 6 counties 24/7. As I pass the torch to Lt. Tara Crescenzi, please remember that she is not only responsible for media, but all of FHP’s safety programs too.
Again, thank you for the wonderful partnership and friendship that was built over the last twenty years.