The Animal League is “ … going crazy with all of the cats and kittens with it being kitten season.” In fact, there are boatloads of felines.
To find homes, the Animal League will be hosting an adoption event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, July 11 and July 18 with fee reductions.
Anyone who submits an application before the day of event will receive an additional $50 off. That means an adoption will run from $37.50 - $62.50 for a fully vetted cat with a guarantee of health.
INTERESTED?
For a list of available pets, visit: https://theanimalleague.org/available-pets
The Animal League, 4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland