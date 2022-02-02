How and where did you meet? Was it a blind date? Or perhaps a parent arranged a meet-up? Maybe you met via a dating site?
Have you been married for many years or just tied the knot? Did you elope? How did your family react to the news? (For example, one couple that eloped came back to find each set of parents had thrown their belongings out of the house and on the front lawn) Was there any special circumstance? (One couple had to wait until it rained before they could elope),
Are you high school lovers who went your separate ways, only to reconnect decades later?
Did the COVID-19 pandemic throw a loop in your wedding plans?
What about your honeymoon? (One couple flew right into a hurricane)
Whatever your story is, we want you to share it with us, along with photos of you then and now (when possible), and send it to Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
Please send photos as jpgs.