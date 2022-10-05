*Editor’s note: With a tip o’ the hat — but you’d better hold on tight to your hat — to “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
As of 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, the News Leader was still gathering information as best as possible. Because of closures, as well as cleanup responses and related activities, the majority of phone calls to contact sources went directly to voicemail and were yet to be returned as of deadline, Monday, Oct. 3.
Among those who was reached was Sarah Lux, the lead public information officer for Lake County, who focused most of her comments on the issue of flooding, primarily in the northern part of the county.
“We’re asking people not to go to the St. Johns River,” Lux said, who added what the river level was. “We have not seen it so high since 1933.”
Lux would go on to say that Lake County overall (no pun intended) weathered the storm very well. There were, she said, no reports of major emergencies or consequences.
“Luckily, we have no reports of deaths,” she said. Lux added that in certain areas of the county, county staff went door to door prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ian, to encourage people to seek out shelter if necessary, and/or to make sure households were prepared as best as possible.
One of the ways to mitigate flood damage was through the use of sandbags. During a morning press conference the day Hurricane Ian was predicted to make landfall, approximately 35,000 sandbags had been filled at sites throughout the county.
Approximately 18,000 were filled in Clermont according to its website focusing on the hurricane. Also stated on the Clermont website was notice that sandbags are not to be returned, as the city would not accept any.
In that early morning press conference, Lake County officials, including Commissioner Sean Parks, Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, School Superintendent Diane Kornegay, and Fire Chief Jim Dickerson, mentioned what the county had done in preparation.
As of 9:30 a.m., more than 300 people had checked into shelters. Eventually an unofficial estimate placed the total number of people going to shelters at 860, with 90 people having special needs, and 116 who arrived with pets.
[There’s] “probably going to be a lot of damage,” said Parks. Fortunately it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
At the morning press conference referred to earlier, Emergency Management Director Megan Olanis issued precautions, such as stay away from downed power lines.
Sheriff Grinnell stated that once recovery efforts get underway, part of it will be performed by inmate work crews.
School Superintendent Diane Kornegay mentioned that 15 schools had been activated as shelters, and that meals will be served.
Football games will be rescheduled if possible, she said, as well as classes will not resume until next week, if possible, she added. The SAT/ACT tests have been rescheduled for Oct. 15.
Be careful when using generators, said Lake County Fire Chief Jim Dickerson, who mentioned examples. One point he emphasized was to turn off the main line leading into one’s residence before failure to do that if using a generator is going to feed power into the power grid, creating a dangerous situation for linemen.
Other information mentioned at the press conference included staying away from wild animals (alligators, snakes, bears, etc.), and staying inside if there is no need to go outside, and the reminder that most accidents and fatalities occur after the storm has passed.
At one point power outages during the hurricane totaled 24,600 households.
Trees were downed, either in entirety, or with major limbs snapped off. One of these occurred on State Road near Sloans Ridge, just west of Mascotte, and it shut down the highway until a work crew was able to clear the road.
In the Trinity subdivision in Groveland, a possible sinkhole may have developed, according to Groveland Fire Department Chief Kevin Carroll. Whether it is a sinkhole and if so, what has caused it is yet to be determined. Carroll said it is in an area of a utility easement and not on any resident’s property.
As pertaining to Hurricane Ian, Carroll said Groveland came off well.
“Groveland weathered this storm exceptionally well,” he said. Most major road arteries were not blocked because trees had been trimmed and pruned days in advance. The same held true for medical calls, as none came in.
Had any emergencies arisen, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital was prepared.
“Orlando Health South Lake Hospital sustained no major damage and did not experience an interruption in patient care as a result of Hurricane Ian,” stated Amber Hastings, Orlando Health Media Relations and Public Affairs. She added that Orlando Health South Lake resumed normal operations as of Sept. 30. There also was positive news coming from the hospital. “Orlando Health South Lake reported five births during the storm.”