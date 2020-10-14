Lost Lake Elementary in Clermont will hold its monthly Student Advisory Council meeting Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. and it will be virtual for everyone other than the voting members. The virtual information will be on the website.
The SAC is a statutory body comprised of parents, teachers, classified staff and community business leaders that was established by the Florida Legislature. The SAC monitors and maintains the School Improvement Plan and serves as an advisory body to the principal and staff of Lost Lake Elementary School.
Meetings are open to the public via Zoom, and all are welcome to attend. Visit https://loe.lake.k12.fl.us for more information.